“It is really good news,” Vieira said in his pre-Everton press conference. “We are really pleased, we are really happy for him. He’s been working hard and working well.

“To have the call was the target, that was his ambition. We are really pleased for him. As a football club we are proud, of course.

“We see Marc coming and going game after game, and being stronger – and being captain in the last couple of games, taking responsibility. He is doing really well and that call will help him to grow as a player and believe more in himself.

“We are really happy for what he has been doing for the football club.”

Vieira emphasised however that there was still a long way to go for Guéhi and fellow international Conor Gallagher, despite starting their England careers.