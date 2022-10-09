After taking on Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in their opening fixtures, Palace are now looking to build their momentum before the mid-season World Cup break.

“The teams that we have played against, I think we have performed quite well in some of the games,” Vieira said of the tricky start to the season. “We didn’t get what we deserved because the game can be really cruel.

“We are now facing the teams that are around us but it doesn’t mean it will be easy. Our mindset has to be to challenge those teams who have different quality, but are still a Premier League team.

“It will be difficult to get the result that we want.”

Palace are taking on an out-of-form Leicester side who sit bottom of the Premier League table.

“When you look at the way they have been playing and the quality of the players that they have, I strongly believe that they are not where they are supposed to be,” Vieira said.

“They are going through a difficult period but they have a quality team, quality players and a quality manager to win football matches. We are going there and in our mind we are playing against a better team than what the league table is saying.

“Look at the individual talent that they have. At times they have been unlucky. We know the team we are going to face, we know how challenging it will be and we have to be ready to mentally fight, because that is what it will be.

“Forget about the league table, because it can lie to you.”