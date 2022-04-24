“It’s just about understanding the need and identifying the profile that we need, [and then] the scouting department finding those players and trying to make it happen.

“It’s not easy – it takes a lot of time, energy and hard work. It’s important for us, as the technical department, to notify the profile that we want and how we play the game.”

Such clarity can help young players who are already at the club develop, as has been the case with Tyrick Mitchell this season, who stepped into the left-back slot vacated by Patrick van Aanholt.

“When I arrived, the conversation that I had with Dougie and the Chairman was always clear,” Vieira said. “Tyrick had the potential to be the first choice in that position, and we wanted to give him that position.

“It was a really good decision, and he didn’t let us down at all. Of course, there are still parts of the game he needs to improve to be more complete as a player. But I’m really happy with how he has been doing at the moment.”

Vieira already has his eye on the next talented youngsters who could make the step up to the first-team, including Tayo Adaramola and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who have both made their senior debuts this season.

“They will have a good idea about their potential and what they can do,” the manager said. “They have spent a lot of time in training with the first-team, and have played some games in the FA Cup and the league.

“We need to test those players. When to do it, that will be the question, but we need to see what they are capable of doing.

“[Jes] is a special talent. He’s got the potential to perform at a high level. As a football club we need to create a pathway to allow him to go to the next step. That may be him staying with us or him going on loan, but it’s still too early to make decision.

“We will look and see, and try and to make the best decision to allow him to keep progressing.”