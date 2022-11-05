With Milivojević playing the full 90 minutes against Southampton and led his side to a 1-0 win. Discussing the club captain, Vieira said: “He’s bringing his experience on the field and I think like any player the more games you play the better you feel. And of course playing the game against Everton, played against Southampton and played 90 minutes, he did really well.

“At Everton Luka had a really good game, especially in the second-half. Of course most people remember the ball we lost and conceded the goal [from] but outside of that he had a really solid performance. I believe for someone who did not play a lot of football he did really well for us.”

As with any successful player, Milivojević’s performance throws up a dilemma for his manager: who to select.

Vieira doesn't seem to mind. “It’s just about the competition,” he said. “As a manager I ask for nothing more than that. I say to the players to make it really difficult for me to choose the starting XI and obviously Luka has been doing this, so it’s not going to be easy. I have a decision to make.”