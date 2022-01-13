“We played on the front foot, tried to dominate the possession, even if we know it would be challenging because this is a team who like to have the ball as well.

“I think it was a game where both teams had their moment. We managed to score and we lost a little bit of our momentum and togetherness and they went through a really good period. When you play a team who play well in possession you expect to go through difficult periods. It’s important for us, like we did in the first game, to be brave when we have the ball, try to hurt them and try to play forward and score.

“This is the kind of game the players and fans find really exciting and we’re really looking forward to it. The last game we played at home and the last-minute equaliser is still in our mind. We will go with the same ideas of playing to give ourselves the best chance of getting a result.

“[We are more] mature, yes, because when we play games the players improve and I learn a lot about the players. We are in a better place yes but there is still a long way to go. We’re going to have a difficult game tomorrow because of the way they play. The project and where they are, we’re still behind. But tomorrow is going to be an exciting game for us and we’re really looking forward to it."