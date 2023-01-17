Preparing to face Manchester United on Wednesday off the back of promising performances against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea – if ultimately frustrating results –Vieira is backing his players’ approach to games to pay dividends sooner rather than later.

In doing so, the manager reiterated that long-term progress as a club is Palace’s goal, saying: “The table will change from one week to another. The ambition that the players have – the ambition the football club has – is to try to finish higher than we did last year.

“We want to improve every aspect of the football club. Look at the performance we had [against Chelsea on Sunday]. In that performance, we showed ambition in the way we want to play the game.

“We keep working and we keep believing in ourselves, because the chances are there. I want my players to be more ruthless inside the box and take those chances.

“When you are on the field, it’s 11 [players] against 11. We went toe-to-toe with Chelsea and we will try to do the same against United. With a little bit of luck, we can score those goals.

“We have to compete on the field with the quality, ambition and values we have. We will compete, and this is good for the football club.”

Opponents Manchester United arrive at Selhurst Park in a rich vein of form, having won their last seven games in all competitions.

Vieira believes those results have propelled Erik ten Hag’s side into the Premier League title race, but argues that, backed by the Selhurst crowd, Palace – who have won three of their last six games against United – can emerge victorious on Wednesday.

Vieira said: “When you look at the last couple of games [Manchester United have] played, the number of wins they had and how close they are to the top [of the table], I think they can be [in a title race].

“It’s a different United [to the one we beat last season]. What will be important for us is to play like we did [against Chelsea]: with a lot of intensity and with a lot of discipline.

“At home, in front of our fans, if we manage to play the kind of game we played [against Chelsea], we will have more chance of winning the game.”

With the Box Office sold out for Palace v Manchester United, Premium tickets are now the only way to watch this fixture live. Take your matchday at Selhurst Park one step further with Premium Hospitality packages.