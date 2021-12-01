With his self isolation ending today, Vieira was back on the pre-match media round as his side prepared to face West Ham United.

“It’s always good to be back,” he said of returning. “This is something we needed to go through. I had my staff who took care of the training sessions and the two games and I think they did really well.”

Vieira’s place back on the touchline today comes in time for a tough meeting, with the Hammers sitting fifth in the league having recently beaten Watford 4-1.

The manager looked ahead to the game with optimism, saying: “We have to believe in ourselves. We know how good they are and how dangerous they can be but at the same time we also know they have some weaknesses we’ll need to exploit. But it’s a really good side we’re facing today.

“They are in the top five of the league and doing really well so it’s going to be really challenging for us. But I believe we have the players to give them problems, create chances and to score goals.”