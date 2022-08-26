“There’s no doubt about the quality individually and collectively. I believe this is one of the best teams in the world, [given] the way they play together. The result will be down to how well we can play together. We will have those situations where we can break out and negotiate those moments well."

Newcastle United have shown this season that it’s possible to take on the champions and earn a point, drawing 3-3 in a thrilling game recently.

Allan Saint-Maximin was key to that success, but asked if an individual can make the difference, Vieira said the focus has to be wider: “Newcastle of course had a terrific game against City. To get a result or performance or win games against City you have to be 9/10 or 10/10 collectively.

“We talk about individuals to make a difference but you need a collective performance. Everyone needs to defend well and Saint-Maximin did it well against City. We need a performance, that will allow us to get a result.

“The strength of that team [City] is the collective. The way they play together, control tempo, have players run in behind, the decision-making is unbelievable. Of course everybody knows the way City play but it’s something different to try to stop them doing it.

“If collectively we are strong and brave enough we can give them problems as well because we have individual talent who can run with the ball, pass players and have moments you need to create chances.”