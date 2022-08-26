Palace stunned the Citizens in October 2021 by taking three points back to south London, securing one of several results to be proud of against Pep Guardiola’s men.
Vieira made it clear, however, that Saturday’s game will be a huge challenge.
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has said his side’s famous 0-2 win at the Etihad over Manchester City last season is in the past, and that his side will have to perform at their maximum to get another result against “one of the best teams in the world.”
He said: “The game will be clear: they will have possession, they will have really good moments and it’s about how we manage those moments. We’ll have to defend well, there’s no doubt about it. We’ll have to be clear about roles and responsibilities, what we need to do.
“It may not be enough but we’ll go there and compete. Since the first game of the season it’s been consistent to compete with the team in front of us and manage difficult periods to create moments with individual quality.”
Asked to reflect on the 21/22 win and whether it can help with the match this weekend, Vieira said the game is behind him and that repeating a tactically perfect performance is key.
“This is a positive memory, of course,” he said. “But the game is gone and we need to have this kind of performance again. The challenge of course for us is: can we repeat the same kind of performance?
“There’s no doubt about the quality individually and collectively. I believe this is one of the best teams in the world, [given] the way they play together. The result will be down to how well we can play together. We will have those situations where we can break out and negotiate those moments well."
Newcastle United have shown this season that it’s possible to take on the champions and earn a point, drawing 3-3 in a thrilling game recently.
Allan Saint-Maximin was key to that success, but asked if an individual can make the difference, Vieira said the focus has to be wider: “Newcastle of course had a terrific game against City. To get a result or performance or win games against City you have to be 9/10 or 10/10 collectively.
“We talk about individuals to make a difference but you need a collective performance. Everyone needs to defend well and Saint-Maximin did it well against City. We need a performance, that will allow us to get a result.
“The strength of that team [City] is the collective. The way they play together, control tempo, have players run in behind, the decision-making is unbelievable. Of course everybody knows the way City play but it’s something different to try to stop them doing it.
“If collectively we are strong and brave enough we can give them problems as well because we have individual talent who can run with the ball, pass players and have moments you need to create chances.”