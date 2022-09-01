The Palace manager stressed that he has to wait until Saturday to understand their fitness but confirmed both have been on the grass at Copers Cope.

He explained: “Edouard will do a little bit more training with the team tomorrow [Saturday] and we’ll make a decision after training.

“Cheick started his first training session with the team today [Friday] so we’ll wait for tomorrow to see the reaction. It’s best to wait and see how they feel tomorrow after the work they did today.”

Turning his attention to the Hammers, Vieira said Palace will face an improved side with a strong squad, but drew on a comeback early in 2021/22 for confidence.

“I think they’re in a better place now with the way they play,” he said. “They didn’t have the start they were looking for but are now playing really well, looking really solid. Just look at the squad they have. They have quality in every line, they have players who can score, make a difference and have a massive impact in games.

“Of course it will be a challenging game but we have the quality to perform well. We did last year and we have to believe in ourselves to go there and play as good as we can.”