“When you look at the game overall, when you look at both teams, they didn’t create many chances,” he said in his post-match press conference. “When you score the first goal and you defend the way we defended today, you expect to take all three points.

“We managed those situations really well until the last minute of the game. This is the frustration I have at the minute: a lot of games we have played lately, all we are missing is three points.

“The performance, the organisation was good but in the end we are missing something to allow ourselves to take the three points.”

Vieira’s side were pegged back with virtually the last kick of the game, and the manager says his side will respond to the setback.

“[It was] our decision making when we had the ball, but also how we regroup in the last minute of the game to not allow them to make these crosses,” he said of Brentford’s goal.

“We just have to analyse the game and give the players feedback as always. About the positives: how we defended well the first contact on crosses, how we were well disciplined.

“The players who came on brought energy. We saw Ebs [Eze] come on and bring quality coming forwards. Of course, when we are in this situation, when we are leading, it is important we can make the right decision.”

“We had situations where we didn’t make the right decision in the offensive transitions, but at the minute we are unlucky. It’s important for us to keep our heads up, keep working and to try to turn things around.”