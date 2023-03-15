The manager reflected: “When you look at all the aspects of the game, the way that we were organised, the discipline we had, how aggressive we were, I was pleased with that.

“I think we defended well and managed to win the ball in some really important parts of the field, but I think what let us down was our offensive play. Not taking the opportunities we created let us down today.

“The difference between the two teams was that they had one shot and managed to score. We had a lot of opportunities, we had chances, but we didn’t score. This was the issue for us today.

“It’s not about showing more positivity, it’s about showing the ingredients you need to compete and to win football matches. The players worked hard and worked well and we had those opportunities. The difference between the two teams is they took the chances and we didn’t.

“This is the frustration I have because for part of the game, the team, the players, did well.”

Vieira added: “We decided to press higher and showed a lot of positivity in the game but again not scoring those goals, not making those right decisions in an important part of the game and part of the field, let us down today. This is the biggest frustration of tonight.

“I am concerned about scoring goals. When I look at the team’s performance today and I look at the work ethic and our organisation and how the players executed our plan, I was pleased with that.

“The worry I have is that when you create those chances and you don’t take them. We have to score those goals. Our front players have to change their mindset. We have to be more aggressive going forward and in the last third.”

Vieira was, however, pleased with the showing of 19-year-old goalkeeper and Palace debutant Joe Whitworth.

“It happened really quick [for him], but Joe has a really strong personality. He has the self-belief, the calmness that allowed him to perform the way he did today.

“He showed a lot of good things and it’s even more special because he’s a young player who came through the Academy, and to play his first game at a professional level in a tough place was good for him, but we couldn’t give him the win that would be a perfect evening for him.

“The message came from Deano [Dean Kiely], the goalkeeping coach. We let him [Whitworth] know this morning he was going to start and the message to me was just: ‘be yourself.’

“He’s been with us for a couple of months now, training with the first-team, and he understands the pressure, he understands the game really well ,and today he looked really calm, really composed, and he made a lot of good decisions.

“For a first game there were a lot of positives. I’m disappointed for him because we couldn’t give him the win, but the future looks really good for him.”