Up against in-form opposition, Vieira’s side refused to be bowed by Bruno Fernandes’ first-half goal and ramped up the pressure in the second-half, earning a fully-merited draw thanks to Michael Olise’s wonderful injury-time free-kick.

Vieira said: “It was important not to lose the game. Against a team who have been playing well, it was important for us to stay in the game as long as we could, and we managed to take a fully-deserved point. I’m pretty pleased with that.

“It was not a relief at all, because our performances have been quite good. We’ve been unlucky not to get more points. Of course, the results say something different, so I was really positive with the players and the way we wanted to play the game, and insisting about what we’ve been doing really well.

“When you don’t win games, there are some parts you have to improve. When you go through a difficult period, you have to keep working well, and working hard. On the other side, we showed some resilience, and that will be really important for the rest of the season.

“We didn’t get the result that we wanted in a couple of recent games, but the process is there. We are creating chances, so it was important [for us] to keep the positivity about how we want to play the game.”

Vieira reserved particular praise for Olise’s superb arcing free-kick, which sailed into the top corner from fully 30 yards.

“It was a fantastic free-kick,” the manager smiled. “It was really good for the team, and allowed us to take a point.

“I would also look at the other side [of Olise’s game] when he went to a No. 10 and he went wide out on the right. He’s improving his tactical game out of possession, and this is something which is really important for me.

“There are still a lot of elements he needs to work on to improve himself, but the quality is there.”

Vieira also took time to praise defender Chris Richards, who impressed on his first Premier League start, saying: “He was really good. I think defensively he was really strong.

“Of course, you can see that he needs to play more games to build his confidence, but when he needed to defend, he did it really well.

“We bought Chris knowing his strength and quality. He’s been really unlucky with a couple of injuries which didn’t allow him to train or play games. Now he’s fully fit, we know he’s a good defender, and he can play when we want to build from the back, so we just need to build his confidence now – but the quality is there.”