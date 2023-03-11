Palace were once again competitive and resolute in their defending against an in-form opponent at Selhurst Park, but suffered a 1-0 loss after a foul on Ilkay Gundogan inside the box late on allowed Erling Haaland to convert the resulting penalty.

Vieira said: “It’s happened too many times when I’ve mentioned we should have got something from the game. I’m really frustrated because we defended well against City. We needed to defend well, and I think we did.

“The frustration is about conceding the penalty: this is something we should avoid, and the lack of concentration in that moment gave away the hard work from the players on the field today.

“We needed to make it tough because we know how good they are. We were well-disciplined, we were aggressive, we tried to kill those spaces they like to use, and I think we did it really well.

“But that moment from the corner, where there was a lack of attention and organisation… I expect the players, in those moments, to take more leadership, for somebody to have more voice and organise [us] to defend better.”

Vieira praised the display of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who made an impressive string of saves, saying: “Vince has been fantastic. Since I’ve been at this football club, he’s been really consistent in his performance and he was excellent today.

"All the 10 outfield players were really good because we needed to be at our best to stop City scoring goals and creating situations. Even at our best, it was tough and difficult, but to concede that penalty… there’s a lot of frustration.”

The manager backs 21-year-old Michael Olise, who conceded the late penalty, to learn from the experience: “We want to play in a better way, to create more chances and score goals. We want to play in a better way, but the process is taking time.

“Michael made that foul inside the box and that shows a lack of experience in those kind of important periods and moments, and this is how he’s going to learn.

“He has been excellent and Michael is growing as a player. He’s good out of possession and he understands the game better because he’s been playing a lot of games.

“Of course, sometimes that mistake will cost us like today, but overall he had a really good game and I’m happy with how he’s improving.”