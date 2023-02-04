“We had situations, we had a couple of chances with Ebs [Eze] in the box, with JP [Mateta], but it wasn’t consistent,” he said in his post-match press conference. “The kind of dominance we had when we were 11 v 10, there was a little bit of frustration because with the decision making, better quality we could score that second goal.

“It is composure, that second goal – that’s part of making that decision in the final third.”

The manager was pleased with the attitude of his players despite the result, but was left ruing their inability to score a crucial second goal.

“I think we showed character,” he said. “I was disappointed with the start of the first-half. We defended well, we were well organised but when we won the ball we couldn’t combine. We lost the ball too much in the first-half and it was better in the second-half.

“We tried to go wider [after the red card] and tried to have crosses and more people inside the box. But I think our decision making in the last third wasn’t the best. It was a tough game even [against] 10 men. We are talking about a team with quite a lot of experience who can manage those situations.

“We are not winning games and we don’t score enough goals. We need to score goals to allow us to win games. This is something we have to improve.”