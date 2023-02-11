The Eagles ceded 75 percent of the possession against their in-form rivals at Selhurst Park, but still emerged with a creditable point following James Tomkins’ second-half header.

The Palace manager was pleased with how his side absorbed the pressure they were under, observing: “I’m satisfied with a point. I think the game was challenging for us, really difficult.

“I think Brighton were excellent today and so we needed to be well-organised. We needed to be well-disciplined defensively to not give them the space they needed to express themselves.

“I’m satisfied and really happy with the organisation we had and the discipline that we showed, because that, in the end, allowed us to get into the game. I’m satisfied, and really pleased with the point.

“Of course it’s important for us, for the football club, and for the fans not to lose the game, but you have to recognise the quality of the team that we played against today.

“I can understand their manager will be frustrated because they created a lot of chances, but I’m satisfied with that point because we stuck together in a difficult period, we made it difficult for them, and we managed to score the goal at the end. That’s good for us.”

Vieira also clarified that centre-back Tomkins was a late call-up to his starting XI following a back injury to Chris Richards – but the manager was pleased with the 33-year-old’s performance.

“We’re really pleased [with Tomkins] because when you don’t play really often, it’s difficult to find this kind of momentum.

“After Chris Richards’ back injury, he [Tomkins] responded really well. He’s shown a lot of positives in the last couple of months, and today he was rewarded with the goal he scored. I’m happy for him.

“We don’t know [how long Richards will be absent for] yet. He had his injury this morning, and we have to wait and see how long he will be.”

Vieira also praised goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who produced a string of fine saves in the first-half, noting: “He’s an important player for us.

"Even before I arrived, Vince [Guaita] performed overall for the football club. He’s a keeper who makes important saves, and today, we needed him and he responded.”

Discussing his hopes of building on the performance, Vieira said: “I think you have to look at the teams we’ve faced lately, and to look at how strong those teams are.

“Of course, we want to play in a better way. Today, we wanted to have more possession, and we wanted to go forward a little bit more. We wanted to score more goals, but at times, we have to accept the dominance of the opposition team, and show different qualities.

“This is what the team is about, and today, I’m really pleased with the organisation that we had. I’m really pleased with the hard work the team showed, and at the end, the team deserved that goal – and I’m really happy for them.”