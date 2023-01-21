Facing a second Champions League-chasing team in the space of four days, Palace once again fought well and competed with high-flying opposition to gain another valuable point.

Vieira said in his post-match press conference: “You always want more, but at the same time we have to realise against the teams that we’ve played [recently] – Chelsea, [Manchester] United and Newcastle – those three teams are in a different level.

“It was important for us to always try to compete as best as we can against those teams, and I think we did well against them. Today again, it wasn’t easy at all, but we competed really well and we got the point I strongly believed we deserved.

“I think the game today showed us that the other side of the game is really important. It’s not just about playing, having the ball and trying to play some nice football – today was all about defending well, sticking together, working well at set-pieces, defending the second ball, and making it really difficult for them.

“That side of the game we did really well. The other side is, when we had the ball, I don’t think we used it well enough to really give them problems or create chances.

“Sometimes you have a plan for the quality of the opposition team that allows you to do what you want to do. That’s why I’m proud of the team: because we wanted to play, to have a position, but we needed to put our sleeves up and show the other side of the game, and we did it well – and that way, we’re going to do well.”

Vieira reserved words of praise for David Ozoh, the 17-year-old Academy graduate who became Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League midfielder upon his introduction in the second-half.

The manager said: “it was good for him to get involved. He’s been training with the first-team the last couple of weeks. Even last year, he spent time with us.

“It was really good to see how he’s improving week after week and he’s somebody that will get involved in training and will be around the first-team because he has the attributes to be a Premier League player.

“He can play and when he gets the ball on the field he remains calm. He’s making some really good decisions in possession and physically he’s gifted and he can compete at that level.

“Now, it is important to keep working with him and help him to develop in the right way.”