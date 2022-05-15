“We tried our best, but when we get to the last third we don’t always make the right decisions,” Vieira said in his post-match press conference. “Of course we need to keep working and improving, but this is one of the areas that next year will have to be better.

“There was space for us today with the way we played and the chances we created we should score more than one goal.”

Despite the draw, Vieira was pleased with his side’s overall display and singled out captain Luka Millivojevic – making his first start since February – in particular.

“I’m really happy with the performance,” he said. “From the first minute we played well and we managed to control the game. We showed quality and we showed character to get back into the game and managed to take a point.

“I was really pleased because it wasn’t easy to concede that goal. We didn’t deserve to concede that goal. We showed quality and character to fight and find the strength to get back into the game and score that goal.

“I was really pleased with the game that [Luka] had. For someone who did not play a lot in the last couple of months, he showed experience, he showed quality and his decision making was really good.

“He managed the tempo of the game so I was really pleased with his performance.”