Jordan Ayew and Ebere Eze scored from two corners as the Eagles ran out deserved winners on the south coast.

“It was a good team performance – we played really well,” he said in his post-match press conference. “We were aggressive and we were disciplined. When we had the possession we showed some quality and it was a good performance today.

“It was a relief for the people who doubted us, the team and the players. I always said I knew my players, I know how well they can play. Today was a good performance.

“It is important for me and everyone at the football club to trust the players we have. Especially when you have a young group of players, and players who are new in the Premier League, there will be some ups and downs.

“I didn’t believe we had a worse team after Fulham, and I don’t believe we are the best team [after] today.

“I invite everyone to be more consistent and to try and control their emotions.”