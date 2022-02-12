The Palace manager was typically honest but upbeat after the game, and stressed that his team looked good then and at other times throughout the season, are still learning and faced a difficult team in west London.

Speaking post-match, he drew out some strengths, saying: “I think we played at times some good football, but we didn’t really compete offensively. On the other side defensively we did fantastically well.

“It was a tough place to come, we defended well at the set pieces, we were well organised and managed to win the second ball. I think there are some really positive messages to take.

“I think the approach of both teams was really clear: we both wanted to win the game. But sometimes the organisation doesn’t allow you to perform. Again I think I’m satisfied with the point we took because it wasn’t easy at all.

“The foundation is there: we showed the character, the defensive organisation we need to get a result and now we have to work on those details to allow ourselves to win games.”

Then asked to explain what could have been done to win, Vieira said: “I think at times our No.9 was maybe too isolated up-front. We didn’t have enough people inside the box on crosses and we didn’t lead well enough.