“It was just to match their front five, and not to give them that opportunity to run between our normal back four,” he explained. “At Selhurst, we suffered a lot from them creating overloads on the side, and so we changed to stop that.

“This is the quality of the team we faced today. Doing that creates other problems. In the first-half we were good, we frustrated them a lot and they didn’t create many situations.

“I’m really pleased by the tactical approach to the game, but when you don’t win it’s always frustrating.”

After a positive first-half showing, Palace were pegged back by Chelsea after the break.

“I don’t think it’s bad luck – we tried to play our best but Chelsea were too good on the day for us,” Vieira said. “We tried to frustrate them and we did in the first-half. We tried our best today and it wasn’t enough against a really good side.

“Big games like that, against those kinds of times, when you are in a good period you need to take chances. We didn’t score.