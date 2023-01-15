Palace failed to capitalise on a number of chances as Chelsea held firm and withstood a late barrage from the visitors.

“I think we did enough to get at least a point today,” Vieira said at his post-match press conference. “The other side is to look at chances created. Today again we created enough chances to score goals.

“The problem is not about that. The most difficult thing is to create chances. It’s about scoring: we should score more goals, that is a fact.

“We have quality players who can do that. At the moment it is true that we lost a bit of our confidence. We don’t take our chances, we have to keep working on that side.

“When you don’t win games you lose confidence, but on the other side you tell the players to look at the performances and the performance today was positive.

“We did it last year [turned the form around] and we will do it again.”