“I can be frustrated and the team can be frustrated,” he said in his post-match interview. “But it was really difficult for us to find the net. Outside of that, I think we played some really good football with a high tempo.

“We competed from the start to the end, and I think we were the better team.

“But in the end, we didn’t score the goals to win the game.”

Vieira says the physicality of his players pleased him after a disappointing outing at Newcastle United last time out.

“We needed to change a little bit our attitude,” he said. “I was really disappointed with the first-half we played against Newcastle.

“We needed to play from the first minute and we managed to do it today. I was really pleased with the competitiveness and the determination we showed from the start today.

“We were missing a little bit of confidence to score the goal, but on another day we score that goal.”

Despite the result, Vieira says it was the kind of display he and the players had trained for in the build-up to the game.

“What was really important was the performance,” he explained. “We talked about the performance and how important it is to start the game well, to play with tempo and to win second balls.

“We really focused on that type of performance. Sometimes you can play well and not win.

“Today I was pleased with a point, and I think the team deserved more today than just a point – but I'm pleased with the performance.”