“This is something that we are focusing on at the minute,” he said in his post-match interview. “Obviously we need to do a little bit more work on that. We are there, we want to compete, but we don’t do it well enough.

“It was really disappointing to concede a goal again on the set-pieces. We never found a way back into the game. We didn’t create enough, our passing wasn’t good enough in this game.”

Vieira was critical of Palace’s overall performance, but says there were some improvements after the break.

“We created in the second-half,” he said. “We tried to stretch them a little bit more, having people running in behind the back-four. In the first-half, everything was a little but comfortable for them.

“It’s disappointing because we didn’t play the way we know we can. I think we played against a really good side who made it really difficult for us. We were quite slow today, we didn’t create enough and we didn’t defend well enough.

“When you don’t defend well enough, it’s always difficult to hope you can get something from the game.”