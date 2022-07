The win came from a confident performance, put in just six days before opening the Premier League against Arsenal next Friday.

It gave Vieira the chance to introduce several new faces to the faithful in SE25 too, with Chris Richards, Cheick Doucouré, Malcolm Ebiowei and Luke Plange playing there for the first time.

Speaking with Palace TV, the manager shared a little insight on three key players from the Montpellier game.