“Losing the game 2-1 means a lot of frustration,” he said after the game. “Obviously I think if the game finishes 1-1 both teams would be happy with that.

“Conceding the late goal is difficult to accept, but we just have to learn about keeping results and focusing more in this kind of period, and trying to win football matches.”

Conor Gallagher scored a wonderful late goal to give the visitors all three points, but Vieira was not happy with his sides’ defending.

“Until the last minute it is always important to concentrate and work well as a team, and not to give them those kinds of opportunities,” he said.

“In the second-half they didn’t create very much. It took a fantastic goal from Conor for them to win the game.

“When you look at the situation, we are eight bodies against six – he never should be in that position to take a chance.

“We didn’t defend well enough in that situation. We had the people around. This is something we have to look at.”