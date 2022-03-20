“It’s a wonderful day – a fantastic day for the football club,” he told Palace TV+ after the game. “The noise! Everybody is really excited.

“You always think about it [the atmosphere], and you always think that you know, but when you get there you start to think: ‘This is what it’s all about.’

“There is a really good vibe around the football club, and we really wanted to go to Wembley because I think the fans deserve that trip because of how they have supported us.

“We are there, now we have to enjoy it.”

Palace saw off a fast Everton start to take the lead in the first-half through Marc Guéhi’s header.

“We are really pleased, we did really well,” he said. “It was a really good team performance. We didn’t make it easy, especially in the first 15-20 minutes but we managed to get through the difficult period and get back into the game and win the game.

“We will enjoy today. They put the pressure on, and they didn’t allow us to play out from the back. We were quite smart because we didn’t force the game.

“We just played long, we knew that physically they could not maintain the same stamina for that intensity, and when we score the first goal we managed to get in control.

“Michael [Olise] took [the corner] and the determination of Marc to get there.”

Jean-Philippe Mateta added a second before half-time, capping a fine display all afternoon.

“JP deserves a lot of credit,” Vieira said. “We talk a lot about the players around but JP deserves a lot of credit. I took him off because he was tired and he had been running around for an hour, making the run in-behind.

“I was really pleased and really happy that he managed to score that goal, because it was a fantastic finish with his left foot.

“He deserved that goal from the way that he played today.”