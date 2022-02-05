Olise, only 20-years-old, has now scored twice and assisted twice from two games in the cup this season. He attacked the Pools’ backline relentlessly on Saturday afternoon to help secure Palace’s progression.

Discussing the young winger post-match, Vieira said: “He’s playing with a lot of confidence at the moment. There’s no doubt about his talent; he’s a really special player. But there’s still a long way to go and a lot to learn.

“He’s making huge progress from when he arrived to six months after – I think he’s a different player. So now he has to keep working well, keep working hard, and we’ll be really demanding of him because he has the talent to deliver. But at the same time we’ll have to understand he’s not going to be like that every weekend.

“He’s still so young and we have to give him the support he needs to keep growing as a player and a man as well. He still has a lot to learn from the game and we will give him that support. Yes, there is a talent, but we also know talent is not enough to be the player he can be. He will have to work hard to dedicate himself to the game.”

Turning his attention to the game more widely, Vieira praised his side’s confident performance, but said they’ll have to continue taking each round one at a time.

“I will not say [it was] ‘comfortable’ but we started the game really well. We wanted to play from the start with intensity and try to get that early goal and we managed to do it so that allowed us to control the game a little bit more.

“I’m really pleased with the professionalism today and we managed to win the game to go to the next round. We want to give ourselves the best chance to go as far as we can.

“It’s a tricky competition, a really difficult one. When you play against the lower league there is excitement and those teams try to create an upset. We didn’t want to be one of those teams [to suffer an upset]. We had a chance to play at home in front of our crowd and we started strongly and we managed to control the game by scoring those early goals.