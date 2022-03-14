Cheikhou Kouyaté
Cheikhou will play for a long, long time because he looks after himself really well and has the physique that will allow him to play for a couple of years. In the second-half he was excellent, coming out, putting on pressure, winning free-kicks and he was really good with the ball.
Wilfried Zaha and Tyrick Mitchell
That [Zaha's defensive work] is really important, especially when going through a difficult period. He managed to win free-kicks, he worked really hard, coming to support and helping Tyrick, running behind Kyle Walker and being there to play the two v two. He’s in a really good period since he came back from AFCON – he’s gone to a difficult level and hopefully will be like that until the end of the season.
Tyrick is a young player coming through the Academy so has watched Wilfried a lot. Wilfried has this experience and character to help him grow as a player. I believe this relationship between the two is getting better and better.