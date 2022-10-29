The Eagles have beaten Leeds United, Wolves and now Southampton on the bounce, taking a crucial nine points from four home games in October.

Discussing their record in SE25, Vieira said: “It’s the atmosphere. The fans, players, feeling really strong when we play at home. You see the noise today, when you go through those difficult periods you find the energy to get back on your feet and give more. Playing at home allows us to play well and fight till the end to get the result.”

Palace beat Southampton through an Odsonne Edouard strike, dominating the game in the first-half and defending deep in the second.

Looking at the match as a whole, Vieira balanced his satisfaction with the urge to improve further.

He said: “I’m really pleased. We needed that win and I think overall it was quite challenging in the second-half. We played well and I’m really happy with the win.

“At times it wasn’t perfect and we still showed there are some parts of the game we need to improve. We didn’t start well, especially in the first-half and in the second-half we didn’t start the game well enough to be more solid so we put ourselves into trouble. We needed to show the other side of the game and we did it well in the second-half.