Asked what he credits the never-say-die attitude on display towards the final whistle with, Vieira said: “It’s the character and the personality of the team in the dressing room. We may lack experience but what we have in the dressing room is players who really look like our fans, that means believing until the last minute.

“We managed to come back in the second-half, scoring those two goals, and we were really close to getting the points. But I think West Ham today will be really happy with the win.”

On two things that went against him, West Ham’s goals and a 46th-minute penalty decision, Vieira was honest but gracious in his response.

“It was good goals [scored by West Ham]. You have to give them credit because when they had their chances they took them. We had a couple we didn’t take and this is the reality of the game. We are learning in a really hard way and conceding those two goals straight away, with more maturity, more experience, we will manage the game in a different way.

“We will learn from this game and I think there is a lot of frustration because we were the better team and should at least get a point today.

“I think it [the penalty] is the referee’s decision and from where I was it was difficult to say if it was a penalty at first. Then I had the chance to see it after and I think it’s a penalty.”