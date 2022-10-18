Speaking with Amazon post-match, the Palace manager said by bringing the two hungry attackers into the game more, his side were able to play more offensive football, allowing them to strike twice in the second-half.

Palace had fallen behind to an Adama Traoré goal but fought-back in style, bagging through Eberechi Eze and Zaha to claim three points.

Discussing what changed from the first-half to the second, Vieira said: “The biggest thing in the second-half was Wilfried and Michael coming back a little bit more centrally to combine because we had a little bit of a lack of movement in the first-half and were a little bit static.

“At times for them to defend in the one-v-one they were solid and made it difficult. But in the second-half we had more tempo in the game and more movement around [Odsonne] Edouard and that allowed us to combine and score those goals.”