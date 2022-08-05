“The difference between the two teams today is that they scored those goals, and we created two really good chances to score,” he told Sky Sports after the match. “We were in a really good period in the second-half and we didn’t take our chances.

“Of course I’m disappointed, because I thought we could score a couple of goals today even though we didn’t create very much, but they took their chances and we didn’t.

“But football is about trying to score goals. We were playing against a good side. We had chances in both halves and we didn’t take it – in the game you get punished really hard.”

Despite the defeat, Vieira says it is fine margins that need to be fine-tuned as the season progresses.

“It is really difficult to control the game when you play against a team that has so much quality technically,” he said. “They had a really good period in the first 15 to 20 minutes. I think after that we had the ball, we had situations but we didn’t create very much.

“In games like that there is a key moment, and in those key moments we didn’t score that goal to lift the crowd and to build even more that momentum. This is something that we have to work on.”

Playing their first competitive minutes this season, Vieira was pleased with the fitness of his players.

“I was really pleased - I think physically we worked hard until the end,” he said. “Of course you have to run a lot against those kind of teams. I was really pleased with the physical side of the game.

“We have to be positive, because both teams didn’t create a lot of chances. Again, if you want to win football matches you have to score goals, and if you play against those teams you might not create a lot.

“The small chances you create, you have to score goals.”