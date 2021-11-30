He argued that Palace were “the better team tonight”, sharing the view the team “created the most dangerous situations, chances, and to lose the game that way is hard to take.”

He was then asked for his view on the 93rd-minute penalty which saw Leeds take all three points. It was awarded after the ball struck Marc Guéhi’s hand in the box, and required an on-pitch review by referee Kevin Friend.

The Palace manager was uniquely honest in his assessment, saying: “You know, if it was on the other side I would expect the referee to give the penalty. I had the chance to look at it again and, yeah, I believe it was a penalty.”

He then turned his attention to the wider game, and drew on some positives from the overall performance.