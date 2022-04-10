The Palace manager made clear he wasn't happy with the performance, but emphasised that it should be viewed in context.

"We are not too low. We weren’t too high after Arsenal. It’s important for us to find consistency game after game, that will allow us to be an improved team. We’ve come a long way from the first game v Chelsea to now. We are in a better place. There is still a lot we have to learn and that will come with time.

"We know there are details we need to improve but sometimes those details come with time… the more those players play together they’ll be improving. I was really happy against Arsenal and today we lost, disappointed, but there’s still positives."

Looking at the Foxes game specifically, Vieira said:

"The performance, especially in the first-half, Leicester were the better team. They started the game with better intentions. They pressed us really high and we didn’t play quick enough, play forward enough or take enough risk to find our midfield three.