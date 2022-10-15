“There was an opportunity to play four against two,” he said after the game. “Their two worked hard, yes, but we weren’t brave enough to break that line and find our holding midfielder [from defence].

“When we did find our holding midfielder, we didn’t have the pass going forwards. We didn’t break lines today.

“We didn’t take risks, and this is why we didn’t create much in the second-half.”

Vieira says his side started the match well, but petered out after the restart.

“We didn’t play as well as we wanted,” he explained. In the first-half we had situations that allowed us to create a little bit more, and I don’t think we were aggressive enough going forwards.

“We didn’t penetrate enough behind the back-four and then in the second-half it was all about them. In the second-half we didn’t create nothing, no situations, but on the other side we defended well because we didn’t concede a goal.

“There is a frustration there but at least we took a point today.”