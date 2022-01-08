“In the first-half he found it really difficult to find the space,” Vieira said in his post-match interview. “We changed the shape a little bit in the second-half and he was more wide.

“We created the situation where he was in the one-v-one. He is capable of going inside and outside and I think the goal he scored showed his quality.”

Vieira was impressed with the display after the restart, particularly the spirit of the side after going behind in frustrating fashion from a defensive mix-up.

“I was happy with the first-half that we played, but we didn’t use the ball well enough,” he explained. “I think in the second-half what we wanted to do as a team was to win the game.

“We conceded the goal from a mistake that we made, and we wanted to win the game because we wanted to the support as well to give Jack [Butland].

“This is the way we want to play, and sometimes we will make those mistakes. I was really pleased with the character and determination that we showed in the second-half.”