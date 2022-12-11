“I was pleased because we doubled up the training,” Vieira said. “Physically we are in a good place. We can compete for 95 minutes.

“We put in hard work, hard sessions. There was a bit of fatigue. We’ve had a couple of young players as well. I’m really pleased with the week in Turkey.”

Palace took the lead against Serie A leaders Napoli but came away with defeat.

“Defensively we have a long way to go, but we are playing against a top Serie A team still involved in the Champions League,” Vieira said. “It was a really good test for us because that highlights the phases of the game that we have to improve and shows how we have to go more into details and be more solid defensively.

“The positive is that we defended well at times, but it is not consistent enough. We created situations, we had a couple of chances where we could have scored but we didn’t score.

“We are just a little bit immature in those kinds of phases. We concede goals at the wrong time and then when we had chances to score goals we didn’t take them. We have to grow up… Challenge wise we have to be more determined.

“I have to keep being demanding to the players because I think we can go forward.”