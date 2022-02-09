“Frustration – frustration because after the first goal they scored, we had a lot of chances,” he told Palace TV after the game. “I believe that we controlled the game, we controlled the tempo.

“We scored the goal with Wilfried [Zaha] in the second-half and there is a lot of frustration because there were opportunities to win the game today.

“I believe at times [there was] a lack of more desire, more belief in ourselves to go and get that goal. We can say we played some good football, but it’s not enough.

“We need this little bit more determination and belief in ourselves to get the goal, and I’m frustrated.”

However the manager was keen to highlight his appreciation for the performance of Tyrick Mitchell, who prevented two certain Norwich goals – and Zaha’s stunning strike.

“Tyrick did really well today, not just defensively but offensively too,” Vieira said. “He got the penalty, he made a couple of crosses. He is improving every game and today I believe he had a really good game in possession and out of possession.

“From the angle where I was, I could see [the goal] was going in the top corner. It was a fantastic finish from Wilf.

“We had a couple of chances and a couple of decisions that we didn’t make rightly to score that second goal – we need to do more to win football matches.”