“The performance went down [after half-time] but overall I think in the first-half we competed and we played some good football and then in the second-half we couldn’t create anything,” he explained.

“They made it really diff with the number of people they had behind the ball. We were a bit naive in the second-half. Away from home we should manage the game better, and if we don’t win that game we shouldn’t lose it.”

“The game overall reflects our season so far. We showed some good stuff but there is a lack of consistency, a lack of being aggressive in both boxes. In a good period of the game we didn’t score that goal, because if we score that goal it would be completely different.”

Despite the result, Vieira hoped that these experiences will be beneficial for his young squad in the future.

“It is frustrating but on the other side they defended well,” he said. “We moved the ball [and] of course we didn’t move it quick enough, but they defended well.

“We couldn’t find the players between the lines and we were lacking ideas. We didn’t create after we conceded the goal.

“We have to keep working. In the second-half we showed a lack of experience, a lack of discipline but we have those young players who need to grow and these games will make them better.”