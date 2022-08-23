The manager made nine changes overall from Palace’s 3-1 win over Villa, and sent five substitutes onto the pitch in the second-half.

Explaining his team selection, he said: “We are at the beginning of the season and the players on the field today show me every day that they want to play, they want to start. So today was a good chance for them to show me they want to play every week.

“They did it really well and that will bring more competition and make it more difficult for me to choose the starting XI. That’s what we want – everybody feels really concerned [invested] in what we want to do. We want to take those games and try to go as far as we can.”

Assessing the match as a whole, Vieira added: “It was a challenging game. I think in football if you don’t have the right mentality the opposition can make it really difficult. We were a little bit sloppy in the first-half but we came back in the second-half with better attention and managed to score those two goals. It’s good for us to go to the next round.”