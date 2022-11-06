Despite expressing his delight with the late victory and fightback, Vieira was pragmatic in his focus, saying Palace have more work to do.

“It’s been coming,” he said of the away win. “I think away from home we had some difficult games but overall our performances were quite good. I think today again it was a really good performance from the team.

“This is the way we want to play the game. From the start we were really positive. We had a really good approach, managed to control the game, had possession, dominated the game and this is one of the parts of the game we need to improve: trying to score those goals when we’re on top.

“We still have a lot to improve, a lot to work on. We had enough possession and created enough to score more goals and make better decisions in the last third. Defensively we conceded too many situations. This is a really good win for the confidence but it doesn’t take away parts of the game we need to work on.”