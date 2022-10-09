He said: “All credit to the players because going 1-0 down, fighting back and to compete and get the win, they worked really well and fully deserve it because in the last couple of games we played we didn’t get what we deserve. Today it was a good win for us.

“We just needed a win because when you look at our performances lately we were quite good. The only thing we were missing was a win. Today we didn’t play as well as we did before but we managed to win the game.

“So it’s important for us to find the right balance. When we didn’t win we didn’t throw away everything we’ve been doing in the last couple of months. We won today but are still going to try to improve as a team.

“It’s a good win, we needed that win. It wasn’t really pretty but we need some different ingredients from our last couple of games. Today we worked hard, we pulled up our sleeves and we competed. At the end we scored that goal and it’s good for us.”