“The game against City we were well disciplined, well organised and we defended well as a team,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “We managed to frustrate them until the kind of moment when we could score that goal.

“Against those teams, it is hard to have possession. We accept that, and we will have to work well as a team if we want to get something from the game.

“It’s about our organisation, how we can be really disciplined, work well and close those kinds of spaces where they can hurt you. If we manage to do that well, it will be important for us to be brave and to take those chances to score goals.

“Going to Anfield and defending for 90 minutes will be tough. We have to play our game and to try to create chances and score goals.”