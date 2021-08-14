Discussing the 18-year-old, Vieira said: “He’s a kid who spent pre-season with us and I was really pleased with what he’s been doing on the field. He’s a really lovely kid and when he came on at 3-0 I just wanted him to get on the ball.

“He’s a good dribbler, can score goals as well so I wanted him to be a bit more high on the field, but he spent most of the time behind the ball defending. The quality of Chelsea made it really difficult for us to get on the ball. He’s a young, talented player and we have to work with him to try to help him.”

Another player the manager found praise for was James McArthur, who wore the captain’s armband in Luka Milivojevic’s absence. He said: “He’s a player that is working really hard. His work ethic is what I want and what I want from every single player. He’s a really positive example for all the players.