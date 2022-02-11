Looking back on the performance, Vieira said: “That was obviously a fantastic goal, a wonderful goal. This is Wilfried Zaha at his best. This is what we need, what we want from him.

“We know he’s capable of delivering for the team and we want him to do it more often. He has the personality and ability to do it. We want him to do it more often with the support of the players around him.

“He has to score more because of his ability to do so. He’s a player I believe with his ability can create more and score more. It will not be him by himself; he needs the team around, the performance and the chances created to put him in a situation to express his talent.

“When I talk about him doing more it’s not about him as an individual – it’s about using the players around him, the way we play, the chances we create.”

Vieira was then asked if he feels Zaha is at his happiest currently, and whether, after his Norwich penalty went wide, he will continue on spot kicks. The manager answered in the affirmative for both.