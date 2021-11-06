He cast his eye over the performance to highlight the areas Palace have improved to enable their current form.

“I think today we showed the team is getting this kind of maturity to perform week after week in the Premier League,” he said.

“We knew it would be a difficult game and we had a really good performance. We didn’t play as well as we want to but we were patient. We kept our organisation.

“We needed to wait because they [Wolves] are well organised and we knew it would be really difficult to find space. But we waited for our moment and we took it.

“At the same time I think in previous games we created a lot of chances we couldn’t score; today we didn’t create very much and managed to score two goals. So the team is still improving and today I think with the performance we had we made one step forward.”