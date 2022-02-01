Vieira faces something of a selection headache with Zaha back in-line to play for Palace. He has the other attacking options of Olise, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard.

“The talent is fantastic to have but what is most important is the team,” the manager said. “We built a squad where players take confidence and belief in their ability. We have a couple of players who can score and create chances.

“Of course we are stronger with a really good Wilfried Zaha on the field because of his ability to create danger, but it’s important for him to understand he needs the team around him to perform and do what we know he can deliver.

“Wilfried is an important player for us, for the football club. There is no doubt about his talent. What is important and what I want is other players to take responsibility; I don’t want to put all that responsibility on one player.

“When you are Wilfried Zaha with his experience and what he’s done in the Premier League the focus and eyes are on him. That’s normal. But the players around him will need to take responsibility.

“Michael is ready to perform at that level – he’s shown it lately. What is important is to show how consistent he can be, because this is his first season in the Premier League. It’s difficult to bench Christian Benteke, who’s been playing year after year in the Premier League. It’s difficult to bench Eberechi Eze because he’s coming back and getting better and better.