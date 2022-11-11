After facing Nottingham Forest this Saturday (12th) Palace won’t play again until Boxing Day, when they host Fulham as the Premier League returns following the 2022 World Cup.
The south Londoners sit 10th after 13 games, with 19 points after a challenging opening run. They could move themselves beyond Liverpool and further into the top half with a win to end this part of the season on.
Reflecting on the opening challenges and weeks ahead, Vieira said: “I will say it is a good time for a break. I think it’s always important to recharge the batteries and go again. The players will have a couple of weeks off and a mini pre-season before getting ready for the Fulham game.
“I’m looking forward to it, like the players and staff. We will take the break to reflect on the first part of the season.
“The progress has been good. When you look at the pre-season we had with two groups and those group of players played only one game before starting… looking at where we are today, I’m pleased with that.
“The players are improving well and it’s important for me and my staff to keep being demanding of them, keep challenging them and trying to win football matches.”