Vieira was then asked to turn his attention to other players, namely those who have been involved particularly successfully in recent matches. The manager has fielded attack-minded players Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise in his last two games, so elaborated on the pair's instructions:

"It’s always the question mark about if those two players, regarding their quality, can do the job out of possession. They’ve been doing it really well and that gives me an option of course because Michael feels really comfortable inside or outside and that’s really good for me as a man. Knowing he can play inside, I still believe his best position today is as a right-winger."

With such talented frontmen on the pitch Vieira does also have to consider his defensive cover, with Cheick Doucouré in central midfield earning plaudits lately.

The manager said: "We still have I believe the right balance with Cheick because we have Tyrick [Mitchell] who can be more defensive and [Joel] Wardy on the other side. We have the right balance and discipline on the field to allow us to compete. Cheick still has a lot more to come from his game. I still want to see more from his position.

"I think you always hope for players, especially new players who come from abroad, to set up really quickly and the organisation we have in our football club allows those players to settle straight away.

"That allows them to perform – we have a really good team around the players to find themselves and concentrate on what we want."