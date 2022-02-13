Will Hughes starts in midfield in place of Cheikhou Kouyaté, who operated as a central defender at Villa Park last weekend. He is joined by Eberechi Eze and Jeff Schlupp – the latter replacing Conor Gallagher after his goalscoring cameo last time out.

Wilfried Zaha and Jean-Philippe Mateta retain their places in attack, with Jordan Ayew coming in for Luka Milivojevic. Ayew, Gallagher and Kouyaté are among the replacements.

Jack Butland starts in goal, with Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell ahead of him.

Academy prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is among the substitutes, with Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard also available as attacking reinforcements.

Everton: Pickford (GK), Holgate, Keane, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Doucoure, Iwobi, Mykolenko, Gomes, Coleman, Gordon.

Subs: Begovic (GK), Kenny, Allan, Gray, Godfrey, Davies, van de Beek, Dele, Welch.

Palace: Butland (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Subs: Guaita (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Kouyaté, Gallagher, Edouard, Benteke, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.